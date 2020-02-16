Telangana: Rs 5,000 penalty slapped on minister for illegal hoarding

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav was slapped with a Rs 5,000 fine by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly putting up an illegal hoarding here.

The minister has paid the amount, GHMC sources said here on Sunday. An e-challan was generated on the matter based on a complaint on the social media handle of Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) of the GHMC, GHMC sources said.

The illegal hoarding was put up ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos birthday on Monday, sources said.