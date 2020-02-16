T'gana minister penalised Rs 5,000 for illegal hoarding

Telangana: Rs 5,000 penalty slapped on minister for illegal hoarding

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 16 2020, 13:29pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 13:29pm ist
The illegal hoarding was put up ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos birthday on Monday, sources said. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav was slapped with a Rs 5,000 fine by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly putting up an illegal hoarding here.

The minister has paid the amount, GHMC sources said here on Sunday. An e-challan was generated on the matter based on a complaint on the social media handle of Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) of the GHMC, GHMC sources said.

The illegal hoarding was put up ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos birthday on Monday, sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Telangana
illegal hoardings
Comments (+)
 