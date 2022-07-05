The Tuesday Interview | CM Pinarayi Vijayan imitating Modi’s dictatorial style: Satheesan

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) scripted electoral history in Kerala by winning the Assembly elections for a second consecutive term last year. But one year down the line, the government led by Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo Member Pinarayi Vijayan is not on the top, as it is facing serious allegations. In a free-wheeling interview with DH’s

Arjun Raghunath, Kerala’s Opposition Leader V D Satheesan talks about the political situation in the state, Congress’ plans to return to power, and a variety of issues.

The CPI(M)-led government returned to power defying Kerala’s electoral history. How do you see the performance of Vijayan’s second term in government?

It was a very good opportunity for the LDF as they retained power for a second term. But they have spoiled the opportunity the people gave them. This is basically because of Vijayan’s dictatorial style of functioning. Vijayan is imitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vijayan-led government could not be termed a communist government anymore as its approach is now extreme rightist. There is no planning. Projects are being thrust upon people without considering the needs, aspirations and priorities of people. The Silver Line semi-high-speed rail or the K-Rail project is one such thing. Despite acute financial troubles faced by the state, there is no control on spending. No efforts are made to improve tax collection. This government is neck-deep in corruption. Resentment among people is already evident. Usually, such things come up only in the fag end of a government’s term. That is in a nutshell this government’s first year performance.

This is also the first year of your term as the state’s Opposition Leader. What has changed? What changes have you brought in?

We are not blindly opposing all initiatives of the government or disrupting the Assembly. We are more focused on healthy debates and playing a constructive role. Committees have been formed in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to act as shadow cabinets to review all government initiatives. Those that need to be opposed only are being opposed. Even issues that were often ignored, like those faced by the marginalised sections, are brought to the floor of the Assembly for discussions.

You have unleashed a strong protest against the LDF government based on the statement of Swapna Suresh who is an accused in the gold smuggling case. Is that fair?

She gave the statement before the court under CrPC Section 164. The strange response of the government to the allegations by kidnapping a witness using the police and senior IPS officers trying to mediate with her has only raised more suspicion. It has further strengthened the merit of the allegations. Since we also do not have faith in central agencies, we demanded a court-monitored probe only. Why is the Chief Minister fearing a probe if the allegations are baseless?

Recently, there was a protest at Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad. Will such incidents have an impact on Opposition unity at the national level against the BJP?

To some extent, it will have an impact. Rahul Gandhi is the undisputed face of the anti-fascist movement. He is the only national leader who remained firm on opposing Narendra Modi. But what the CPM is doing is to attack Rahul. This could be considered only as an effort to help the BJP. Rahul’s office was attacked without any reason.

But CPI(M) leaders have unequivocally condemned such attacks. What is your take?

The reactions of CPI(M) leaders condemning the attack could be seen only as a customary one as it was evident that the attack took place with the support of the party. Earlier also, both the Congress and the CPI(M) used to co-operate at the national level while opposing each other in Kerala. But now the CPM leaders in Kerala are unnecessarily attacking Rahul Gandhi. So, the attack on Rahul Gandhi in Kerala can have an impact.

One interesting thing is that the BJP is now focussing on Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency. Will it affect Rahul’s prospects?

It is true that the BJP is now trying to give more focus on Wayanad. Union Minister Smriti Irani who visited the district gave a call to throw Rahul out of Wayanad. But the BJP state and district leaders are unable to take up that call as they know the ground situation. The CPI(M) seems to have taken up the call and making futile attempts.

Factionalism is considered as the major curse of Congress in Kerala. Is that phase over?

Factionalism is a reality and it still exists. But now all leaders are considering the party as the first priority. This was evident in the recent assembly by-poll too. All senior leaders are being constantly consulted on all issues. All decisions are taken collectively. The by-poll results also energised the rank and file of the party. The party is also firm on its stand that it would not have any links with communal forces.