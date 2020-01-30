Three arrested for selling foreign liquor illegally

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling foreign liquor illegally and 171 bottles of the liquor seized from them, Excise officials said.

The bottles were sent to the three from a duty-free shop in Chennai, the officials said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise officials raided many locations here and seized the liquor worth Rs 18 lakh besides Rs 2 lakh in cash and two motorcycles from the three accused, Deputy Commissioner of Excise C Vivekanandareddy said.

One of the accused is presently working in a duty-free shop at the international airport here while one is a former employee of the duty-free shop and the other works for a travel company. The accused were supplying the liquor to party orders and some regular customers who were under investigation,the officials added.