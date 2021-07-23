Three days after Kerala transgender activist's death, partner found dead

Kerala transgender activist's partner found dead

  Jul 23 2021
Amid the mystery over the death of a transgender activist in Kerala on Tuesday, her partner was also found hanging on Friday.

Jiju, a native of Thiruvananthapuram aged around 30, was found hanging at a friend's flat at Kochi. He was living with Anannyah who was found hanging at her flat in Kochi on Tuesday.

Sources said that Jiju was mentally down following Anannyah's death as they were living together. Jiju, who was a hairstylist, had reportedly gone out to buy food when Annanyah ended her life.

There was mystery surrounding Anannyah's death as she had been raising serious allegations of medical negligence against a private hospital in Kochi where she underwent sex reassignment surgery. She had even stated that she was having severe health issues after the surgery. Her father alleged that the hospital authorities had even manhandled her.

The post-mortem examination of her body found that prima facie she died by suicide. But the state government had also ordered a high-level probe into her death owing to the allegations she raised against the hospital over the sex reassignment surgery. Annanyah had also staged a demonstration in front of the hospital last Wednesday.

Sources said that a medical board is likely to be formed to probe the case.

