Three dead in car-truck collision in Karnataka's Dharwad

Three persons were killed in a car and truck head-on collision that took place on NH 4 bypass in Dharwad during the early hours of Sunday.

Police said that rash and negligent driving by truck driver led to the accident. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known. But, it is said that all three were natives of Hassan.

Also Read: Three dead as ambulance rams into parked lorry in Karnataka

While two persons were killed on the spot, another died on the way to hospital. The truck was heading towards Belagavi and the car was returning from Mumbai and going towards Hassan.

Soon after the accident, truck driver and cleaner fled the scene and manhunt is launched to nan them. A case is registered at Dharwad rural police station.