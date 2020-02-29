Tirupati temple presents Rs 3,310-crore budget for 2020-21

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the world famous shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Saturday presented its budget for 2020-2021. The budget proposals envisage a total revenue of about Rs 3,310 crore during the fiscal year, a top TTD official said.

Of the total income, the cash offerings made by devotees were projected at Rs 1,351 crore, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy told mediapersons on the Hills.

The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was estimated to be about Rs 706 crore, he said. The sale of tickets for various forms of worship, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at Rs 300 could get Rs 302 crore while the laddu 'prasadam' might amount to about Rs 400 crore, he said.

The earnings from the auction on human hair to be offered by millions of devotees, including the aged, women and infants, as fulfillment of their vow were likely to be Rs 106.7 crore, he said. The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs 110 crore, he said. About Rs 250 crore was expected to be spent on new construction of pilgrims' amenities, taking up repair and laying of roads, he said.