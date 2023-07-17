Senthil Balaji shifted from hospital to Central Prison

TN Minister Senthil Balaji shifted from private hospital to Central Prison

The minister was arrested last month by the ED and remanded by a court here in judicial custody till July 26.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 17 2023, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 19:24 ist
V Senthil Balaji. Credit: IANS Photo

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs case, was on Monday shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison here from a private hospital, official sources said.

The minister has been accorded 'A' class facilities in prison. Police said that the stipulated amenities would be made available to him in compliance with the norms. The minister was arrested last month by the ED and remanded by a court here in judicial custody till July 26.

Also Read | ED welcome to 'campaign' for DMK in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Following his arrest, he was hospitalised. He underwent a coronary bypass surgery recently in a private hospital here. Today, he was taken in a government '108 ambulance' from the hospital to the Puzhal prison amid police security.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
Enforcement Directorate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

 