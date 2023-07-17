TN Minister Senthil Balaji shifted from private hospital to Central Prison

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs case, was on Monday shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison here from a private hospital, official sources said.
The minister has been accorded 'A' class facilities in prison. Police said that the stipulated amenities would be made available to him in compliance with the norms. The minister was arrested last month by the ED and remanded by a court here in judicial custody till July 26.
Also Read | ED welcome to 'campaign' for DMK in Tamil Nadu: Stalin
Following his arrest, he was hospitalised. He underwent a coronary bypass surgery recently in a private hospital here. Today, he was taken in a government '108 ambulance' from the hospital to the Puzhal prison amid police security.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France