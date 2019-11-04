TN: Tamil poet's statue smeared with cow dung

Amid a debate on the social media over BJP “saffronising” Thiruvalluvar, a statue of the Tamil saint-poet was smeared with cow dung in Thanjavur district on Monday.

The statue, which was unveiled in 2005, in Pillayarpatti panchayat near Thanjavur, 345 kms from here, was found desecrated on Monday morning. Police who arrived at the spot cleaned the cow dung and restored the statue back to its glory.

Police sources said a manhunt has been launched to nab those behind the incident. The incident, first on the statue of Thiruvalluvar, comes amid a raging debate on the social media over BJP’s alleged attempts to saffronise the saint-poet who is believed to have lived in Mylapore in Chennai.

Thirukkural, which contains 1,330 couplets penned by Thiruvalluvar, is highly revered by Tamils offers a remedy or a piece of advice for every issue that the modern world encounters. Monday’s incident also evoked condemnation from political parties with DMK President M K Stalin leading the Opposition bloc in demanding strict action against the culprits.

The latest controversy arose after the Tamil Nadu BJP shared a picture of him in a saffron robe on Twitter to commemorate celebrations of Tamil Nadu formation day on November 1.

The picture used by the Twitter handle of the state BJP was distinctly different from the one that is generally used by Tamil scholars and Tamil Nadu government – he is usually attired in a white robe. But the picture shared by the BJP showed him wearing a saffron-colour robe and his forehead smeared with vibudhi, the scared ash worn by Hindus, inviting accusations that the ruling party at the Centre was “saffronising” and “appropriating” Tamil icons.

The picture that is used usually was designed by K R Venugopal Sarma in 1957 and was recognised as the official portrait of Thiruvalluvar – the image also featured in the postal stamp released in 1960 by the Centre.

Defending its action, the BJP said the original picture of Thiruvalluvar portrayed him in a saffron robe and it was the DMK Government in the 1970s that replaced it with a white robe.