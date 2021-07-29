TN withdraws 90 cases filed against journalists and media organisations

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced it will withdraw 90 cases, including those relating to defamation, against journalists and media organisations by the previous AIADMK government from 2012 to 2021.

In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the cases are being withdrawn in line with a promise made in the DMK’s election manifesto. The AIADMK government from 2011 to 2021 had filed several defamation cases against media organisations and editors which journalists saw as a tool to stifle the media.

Among the English language newspapers, Times of India had 5 cases, The Hindu (4), and The Economic Times (1). Vikatan group had 20 cases against it, while the government filed 23 cases against Nakheeran founded by R R Gopal. DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli faced 17 cases, while Dhinakaran from the Sun Group had 4 cases against it.

Among the television channels, Puthiya Thalaimurai, News 7 Tamil, Sathiyam TV, Captain TV, Kalaignar News, NDTV and Times Now had one case each pending against them.