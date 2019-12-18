TN: Woman cop found 'drunk',creates ruckus at bus stand

A woman constable was allegedly found fully drunk and lying at the bus stand here with her bag, cell phone and other belongings strewn around, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred late Tuesday night and when a passenger tried to wake her up, she created a ruckus in the area, they said. The constable's son came to the bus stand and took her home, police said adding action would be taken against her after investigation. Incidentally, District Superintendent of Police Sakthivel on a patrol at that time found there was no personnel at a police outpost at the bus stand.