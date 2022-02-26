Trainee pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana

Telangana: Trainee pilot dead in trainer aircraft crash

Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 26 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 14:41 ist
Mangled remains of a chopper after it crashed at Tungaturthy village in Nalgonda district, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

A female trainee pilot has been confirmed dead in a trainer aircraft crash in Nalgonda district of Telangana. Police sources said that the aircraft belonging to a private aviation training company had crashed into agricultural fields on Saturday morning.

According to police sources, the victim hails from Tamil Nadu. She was training at a Hyderabad-based training institute which also operates from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Eyewitnesses said that the aircraft was flying from Nagarjuna Sagar when it crashed to the ground and erupted in flames around 11.30 am.

Further details are awaited.

