Notice to Kerala govt on sale of protected land

Tribal panel's notice to Kerala govt on alleged illegal sale of protected land

The tribal people of the area have alleged that these immigrants fabricated documents with the help of some government officials to prove land ownership

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 18:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the Kerala chief secretary and its forest department, asking them to submit facts relating to the alleged illegal sale of protected land at Attappady in Palakkad district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report, the commission said it has decided to inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution.

"You are hereby directed to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations within three days of receipt of this notice," the NCST said.

The news report published on July 1, 2022, talks about immigrant businessmen from Tamil Nadu and other parts of Kerala illegally purchasing land belonging to members of the Irula tribal community at Attappady in the state's Palakkad district.

The tribal people of the area have alleged that these immigrants fabricated documents with the help of some government officials to prove land ownership.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Rise of Germany's most successful far-right party—AfD

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

World's first swine fever vax nears approval in Vietnam

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Woman fakes husband’s death in Odisha mishap for money

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

 