Troubled Suresh Kallada bus permit suspended

The Kerala government has suspended the permit of a bus of Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels in connection with the assault of a few passengers in a Bengaluru bound service.

Though the incident happened in April, the suspension of the permit was being delayed citing a technical reason. But the matter became controversial after a woman passenger, travelling from Kannur district to Kollam, in a bus of the same travel firm recently complained of sexual assault by a co-driver. The Tenhipalam police in Malappuram district had taken the bus into custody and held the accused.

Read: Woman alleges sexual assault in Kallada bus

A meeting of the Regional Transport Committee in Thrissur district, which had issued the permit to the bus, decided on Tuesday to suspend the permit for one year.

A couple of passengers in the Bengaluru-bound service from Thiruvananthapuram on April 21 protested against the delay in making alternative travel arrangements after the bus broke down near Alappuzha during odd hours. The bus staff roughed up the youths while the bus reached Kochi. A couple of other passengers who tried to save the youths were also assaulted.

The incident, videos of which were circulated online, also elicited a response from the Kerala Human Rights Commission which initiated a case against Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels in connection with the brutal assault on passengers in a Bengaluru-bound bus.

The police later arrested the bus staff.

Also Read: Fresh trouble for Kallada

Subsequently, motor vehicles department officials recommended suspension of permit of the bus.

There were even allegations that the suspension of the permit was delayed owing to the influence of the bus owner. Though the owner was asked to appear before the committee headed by Thrissur district collector, only his lawyer appeared on Tuesday.

The Kerala government's action against a private inter-state bus came at a time when inter-state private bus operators in Kerala are on an indefinite strike since Monday alleging slapping of heavy fines by motor vehicles department officials in Kerala for permit norm violations.