TRS defeats BJP in Telangana's Munugode bypolls

TRS leader Prabhakar Reddy has won Munugode seat by defeating BJP's Rajagopal Reddy.
Rajagopal Reddy has accused TRS of misusing police and power to win the bypolls. He alleged that TRS has won by influencing voters with inducement and liquor.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash
Andaman, the hidden gem of India
No trick or treat, let's celebrate diversity!
Winsome wine
A restless ride through life
Singer Aaron Carter found dead in his home
An ineffective ban on the sale of acid
DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter