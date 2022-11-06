TRS defeats BJP in Telangana's Munugode bypolls

BJP's Rajagopal Reddy has accused TRS of misusing police, power for wining the bypolls

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 06 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 18:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

TRS leader Prabhakar Reddy has won Munugode seat by defeating BJP's Rajagopal Reddy.

Rajagopal Reddy has accused TRS of misusing police and power to win the bypolls. He alleged that TRS has won by influencing voters with inducement and liquor. 

More to follow...

