TRS slams BJP's double standards on 'freebies'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what it calls its double standards on 'freebies'.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao came down heavily on Thursday over BJP's promises of free houses, education and health in Telangana.

"The stupidity of BJP Telangana is stupendous. While Vishwa Guru says NO Freebies, this joker MP promises Free Education, Health & Houses," tweeted Rama Rao.

The TRS leader posted a newspaper clipping about BJP state president Bandi Sanjay's promises, which TRS believes go against the stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against freebies.

"Isn't BJP governing this Nation? Who is stopping you from legislating in parliament on Free Houses, Education & Health for the entire Country," asked Rama Rao, who is a Cabinet Minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The leader said that TRS would vote in Parliament for free education, free healthcare and free 2BHK housing for the poor people of 28 states in India.

He demanded the Prime Minister bring in legislations in Parliament in line with his BJP Telangana's promises.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Kukatpally on Wednesday, Sanjay promised that if voted to power, BJP will allot free houses to poor and also provide free education and health.

Ever since Prime Minister Modi's remark of 'revadi' culture sparked a debate on freebies, the TRS leaders strongly defended the welfare schemes.

KTR had earlier stated that the Modi government not only ignored the welfare of the people but has now started the debate on freebies to make the lives of the common man more miserable.

"Central government brings lakhs of crores as debt but does not do any useful work with it. At the same time, if the state governments come up with any schemes for the welfare of the poor, they are the ones who spew venom on the schemes labelling them freebies," KTR had said.