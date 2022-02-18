TTD to ban private eateries in Tirumala; pilgrims will get free anna prasadam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board has planned to close down all the private eateries in Tirumala and serve the same free anna prasadam to everyone “from the VVIPs to the common man.”

According to YV Subba Reddy, board chairman, TTD would start free anna prasadam (meals) centres at all the major pilgrim convergence spots on the Tirumala hill.

“The idea is to ensure uniform food for all the devotees of Lord Venkateshwara as his blessing,” Reddy told DH on Friday, after inspecting the old Anna Prasadam complex near the main shrine, and the private eateries that mushroomed around.

Even now, free meals are served all through the day at the Sri Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex and a few other places like the Vaikuntam Queue Complexes. On average, around 60,000 pilgrims consume the meals daily at the Vengamamba complex alone.

While the breakfast served is Upma or Pongal, lunch and dinner include chakkara pongal, curry, chutney, rice, sambar, rasam, and buttermilk. The free meals are provided using the donations made to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

“Many dignitaries consume the free meals regarded as Swami prasadam. I, too, eat there whenever I am in Tirumala,” Reddy says. The proposal “to end the era of private eateries on the Tirumala hill” was approved in the TTD trust board meeting held on Thursday.

The idea, Reddy said, was a result of the numerous complaints TTD has been receiving for years now from the pilgrims, over the fleecing by private eateries. Though there is a prescribed price list with items and quantities, many of the restaurants, fast food kiosks do not follow the regulations.

“And several of them operate in unhygienic conditions, which has become a major health concern,” Reddy said. To compensate for the livelihood loss of the people dependent on the eateries, TTD plans to issue licenses to these food operators to run other enterprises in Tirumala.

Meanwhile, the TTD has decided to enter an agreement with the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited for the supply of solar power steam at the Vengamamba complex for anna prasadam preparation, for 25 years.

