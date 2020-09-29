Two more die of Covid-19 in Puducherry, toll mounts to 517

Two people succumbed to Covid- 19 infection in Puducherry on Tuesday, taking the toll in the union territory to 517.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 387 fresh cases were reported after examination of 5,031 samples during last 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 27,066.

He said 460 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours from hospitals.

The fatality rate was 1.91 per cent while the recovery rate was 79.86 per cent. Kumar said 1.79 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 1.49 lakh out of them were negative and result of examination of remaining samples was awaited. Of the total 27,066 positive cases, 4,933 were active, the number of patients who recovered and were discharged stood at 21,616.

The two deceased hailed from Puducherry region and were in the age group ranging between 68 and 70 years. They both had co-morbidities. While Puducherry region reported 312 new cases out of the total 387 fresh cases, Karaikal had 48 while Yanam recorded 17 and Mahe 10, the official said.