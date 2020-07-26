Two patients succumb to Covid-19, overall tally at 2,787 cases in Puducherry

The tally of Covid-19 cases in the union territory rose to 2,787 on Sunday with 131 people testing positive while two fresh deaths took the toll to 40. Total active cases stood at 1,102 while 1,645 patients had been discharged from various hospitals so far, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The positivity rate in the UT was 20.9 per cent while the rate of fatality was 1,4 per cent, the release said. In the last 24 hours ended at 10 AM, as many as 131 fresh cases were identified after examination of 624 samples.

The overall Covid-19 cases in the UT stood at 2,787, including two patients transferred to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, it said. As many as 82 patients were discharged during the period.

Two men, aged 58 and 57 and having comorbidities, died at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College hospital and at the government General Hospital here on Saturday as the toll due to the disease mounted to 40. A total of 35,080 samples had been sent for tests so far and results awaited for over 300