Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry

  • Apr 01 2020, 12:24 ist
 Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the two had returned from Delhi after attending the congregation and were admitted to the State Government hospital here.

The test of their samples conducted in the centrally administered JIPMER here found that they were infected with the virus.

A source said the two persons belong to Ariyankuppam village near here.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as 24 people have tested positive for COVID-19 following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.

