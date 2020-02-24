US President Donald Trump's visit to India would only benefit America: CPI (M)

CPI(M) secretary in Telangana Tammineni Veerabhadram on Monday said US President Donald Trump's visit to India would only benefit America. In a statement here, he said crores of farmers and daily wage earners in India would be in the streets if America begins to increase export of items like milk, poultry, apple and almonds from India.

The CPI(M) leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the "worry" of Indian-Americans over issues such as green cards and citizenship given to children born in the US.

Meanwhile, activists of IFTU (Indian Federation of Trade Unions) and other Left-affiliated outfits held a protest here against Trump's visit, saying some of the agreements being negotiated with America would adversely affect Indian farmers and other sections if the deals were clinched

About 20 activists belonging to the outfits held placards and raised slogans against Trump.

Preventive arrests of more than 10 of them had been made and they would be released later, police said.