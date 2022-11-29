Vehicles damaged, forest official injured in wild elephant attack in Kerala

A forest official was injured, and two vehicles were damaged in an elephant attack near here early on Tuesday.

An auto rickshaw and a pick-up van, parked on the roadside, were damaged by the jumbo, which strayed into Konur Kandi, a high range area located on the border of Malappuram-Kozhikode districts.

"The incident occurred between 2.30-3.00 in the wee hours. One of our staffers was injured in the melee.

After continuous efforts, we could finally drive it back into the forests," Edavanna forest range officer T Rehis told PTI. A man was killed in the wild elephant attack in the region last year, he added.