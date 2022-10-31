Veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy turns 79

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy turned 79 on Monday. The senior Congress leader, who is currently staying away from public life owing to ill health, however, celebrated his birthday at Aluva guest house here with his family and senior party leaders.

Prominent actor Mammootty visited Chandy at the guest house to wish him on his birthday. Chandy, who represents Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was chief minister twice.

"Hearty birthday greetings to Shri Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister... I wish Shri @Oommen_Chandy good health, happiness and the continued love and trust of the people of Kerala," Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted.

Chandy, who met the media here, thanked everyone who wished him on his birthday. He also said that he will soon be travelling to Germany for special medical treatment for his ailment. Kerala Congress chief, K Sudhakaran, wished Chandy on his birthday and said he is a role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their life.

"Wishing my much respected senior colleague Shri @Oommen_Chandy ji a wonderful 79th birthday on October 31 — a birth date he shares with the immortal Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala wished Chandy, praying for his health and longevity.

"May you serve the people of Kerala for years to come," he said. 

