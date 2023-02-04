Veteran playback singer, Padma awardee Vani Jairam found dead

Veteran singer Vani Jayaram who has sung over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including the very popular Hindi number 'bole re papihara' died here on Saturday.
She was 77 and was living all alone in a downtown apartment. Her husband predeceased her and she has no children.
The singer's maid turned up as usual for work on Saturday. However, she did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell. Immediately, she alerted the singer's relatives who informed the police.
In the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives, police broke open the door and found her dead.
