Padma awardee singer Vani Jairam found dead

Veteran playback singer, Padma awardee Vani Jairam found dead

The singer was conferred with Padma Bhushan on Republic Day

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 04 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:27 ist
Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam. Credit: All India Radio

Veteran singer Vani Jayaram who has sung over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including the very popular Hindi number 'bole re papihara' died here on Saturday.

She was 77 and was living all alone in a downtown apartment. Her husband predeceased her and she has no children.

The singer's maid turned up as usual for work on Saturday. However, she did not get any response despite repeatedly pressing the calling bell. Immediately, she alerted the singer's relatives who informed the police.

In the presence of Vani Jayaram's relatives, police broke open the door and found her dead.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Padma awards
Vani Jairam

What's Brewing

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Protecting 30% of oceans, huge challenge for the planet

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

Amazon, Infy have highest H-1B visa approvals in draws

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

India batters in a spin

India batters in a spin

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

 