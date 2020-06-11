Veteran RSS pracharak R Venugopal passes away

Veteran RSS pracharak R Venugopal passes away

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jun 11 2020, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 13:55 ist
Senior RSS pracharak and former working president of the BMS, R Venugopal. Credit: Facebook/VishwaSamvadKendraBharat

Senior RSS pracharak and former working president of the BMS, R Venugopal, passed away at a private hospital here late on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, Sangh Parivar sources said. He was 96.

Born in the famous Nilambur Royal family in north Kerala in 1925, Vengupal completed his higher studies from Government Victoria College, Palakkad, and Banaras Hindu University.

He became RSS Pracharak in 1946 and was instrumental in the growth of several Sangh organisations like BMS, Sahakar Bharathi and Kesari magazine, the sources said.

Venugopal, a follower of late RSS leader P Parameswaran, was also involved in the organisational activities of Bharathiya Janasangham in 1960s.

He became the organisation secretary of Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in 1967 and also was its working president.

Venugopal also represented India in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) twice.

The body was taken to Madhav Niwas, the RSS state headquarters here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
RSS
Palakkad
Kerala

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 