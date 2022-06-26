Vijay Babu's presence at AMMA meet in Kochi draws flak

Rape-accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu's participation at the general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has been flayed by a section of women in the industry.

AMMA also decided to do away with its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

It was on Sunday that Babu, who allegedly sexually abused a young actress by offering roles, participated in the general body meeting of the association in Kochi. He got anticipatory bail in the case recently.

Members of Women in Cinema Collective flayed Babu's participation. Scriptwriter Deedi Damodaran told a section of media that she didn't expect a pro-women stand from the association owing to its earlier stands on similar issues. Hence the participation of the accused actor was not surprising, she said.

However, AMMA office bearers, including president Mohanlal, told the reporters that the association will take action against Babu once the court found him guilty. Babu had already stepped down from the association's executive committee and the court granted him anticipatory bail, they pointed out.

General secretary Edavela Babu further added that AMMA was similar to a club only. He also said that the internal complaints committee under AMMA was being dismantled as it was not practical since AMMA was not an employer, but a forum of actors only. ICC should preferably come in any bodies that represent the entire film industry.

Actress Swetha Menon, who had earlier resigned from the ICC chairman post accusing the association of not taking action against Babu, had also attended the general body. She also backed the association of office-bearers.

AMMA had earlier faced similar allegations of favouring actor Dileep who was accused in the case of abducting and raping a popular actress.