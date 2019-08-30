Warrant against Renuka Chowdhury in bribery case

A court in Telangana issued a non-bailable warrant against senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury.

The vociferous Congress leader is facing legal action for allegedly taking Rs 1.10 cr from an aspirant of Lok Sabha seat in 2014. A bribery case was registered in 2015.

The court issued the NBW as Renuka has not been attending the court proceedings.

A woman named B Kalavathi had filed a case against Renuka Chowdhury in Khammam district alleging that the senior Congress leader had promised her husband Dr Bhukya Rana Chandra Naik party ticket to contest from Wyra assembly constituency in the 2014 April elections.

Dr Naik, according to Kalavathi, had paid Renuka Rs 1.10 crore to lobby for him in the party. However, Renuka failed to get him the party ticket. Dr Naik died subsequently.

Kalavathi alleged that Renuka Chowdhury failed to return the money. She filed the case in Khammam district second additional first-class court. Renuka allegedly refused to receive summons from the court and failed to attend any of the hearings.