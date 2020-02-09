Wolf attacks people in Raichur, 10 injured

A wolf that was on prowl in the early morning of Sunday, attacked several people, seriously injuring 10 at Chilkaragi village in Maski taluk of the district.

According to an eye witness, condition of two victims - Amarappa Kumbar and Amaramma Chilkaragi is critical.

Localites killed the wild animal after the incindet. The victims have been admitted to Lingasgur Taluk Hospital for treatment.