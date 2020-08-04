Woman dies of coronavirus in Puducherry, toll climbs to 57

A 55-year-old woman died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Puducherry while 168 fresh cases were reported, pushing the aggregate in the union territory to 4,146. A release from Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar on Tuesday said the woman patient was admitted to JIPMER hospital here at 5.10 am on Monday with the progressive onset of breathlessness and she had a pulmonary embolism.

The woman died four hours later, the official said adding she had no co-morbidity. The Director said the overall active cases in the Union Territory was 1,552 and the total number of people who tested positive for the virus were 4,146. He said 96 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 am. on Tuesday.

Of the 42,322 samples tested so far in the Union Territory, 37,719 came out negative and results of the examination of the remaining samples were awaited. The 168 new cases were identified after examination of 812 samples during the last 24 hours showing 20.7 per cent positivity. The rate of fatality was 1.4 per cent, he added.