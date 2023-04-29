Woman jumps to death from Chennai airport car park

Woman jumps to death from Chennai airport car park

The victim was apparently suffering from depression and undergoing treatment

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 29 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 19:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A 33-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off from the fourth floor of the airport car park here, police said on Saturday.

The victim was apparently suffering from depression and undergoing treatment, police said.

Also Read: Upset over failing in intermediate exams, nine Andhra students die by suicide

The woman had come with her two children to watch a movie at a theatre in the complex when she suddenly took the extreme step, police added.

Her husband was employed in the United States.

