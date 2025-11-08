<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, when justice is accessible to all, delivered in a timely manner, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background, that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice.</p><p>In his inaugural speech in the national conference on 'strengthening legal aid delivery mechanisms' and celebration of 'Legal Services Day', he said, ease of doing business and ease of living are truly possible only when ease of justice is also ensured. </p><p>In recent years, several steps have been taken to enhance ease of justice and going forward, the government will accelerate efforts in this direction, he pointed out.</p><p>He stressed that legal aid plays a crucial role in ensuring such accessibility. Modi highlighted that from the national level to the taluka level, legal services authorities act as a bridge between the judiciary and the common citizen. </p><p>Under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the Government of India, nearly 8 lakh criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These efforts, he remarked, have ensured ease of justice for the poor, the oppressed, the deprived, and the marginalized across the country.</p><p>Modi also launched the community mediation training module at the event.</p><p>He said that technology today is emerging as a powerful medium for inclusion and empowerment; the eCourts project in justice delivery stands as a remarkable example of this transformation.</p><p>"When people understand the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation; it is equally essential that judgements and legal documents are made available in local languages," Modi added, appreciating the move by the SC to translate its judgments in 18 languages.</p><p>Emphasising the importance of legal awareness, the Prime Minister stated that a poor individual cannot access justice until they are aware of their rights, understand the law, and overcome fear of the system’s complexity. He affirmed that enhancing legal awareness among vulnerable groups, women, and the elderly is a priority. </p>.PM Modi, team suffer from 'Parliament-ophobia', alleges TMC's Derek O'Brien.<p>Modi suggested that if law students are encouraged to engage with the poor and rural communities to explain their legal rights and processes, they will gain direct insight into the pulse of society. </p><p>CJI B R Gavai, addressing the gathering, said, "Whenever we are in doubt, we should recall the face of the poorest and weakest person we have seen and ask ourselves whether the step we contemplate will be of any use to them. This idea of a talisman finds its expression in the movement and work of our legal services institutions."</p><p>This movement is, in many ways, Gandhiji’s talisman in action, he said. </p><p>"The right of every citizen, and our role as judges, lawyers and officers of the court, is to ensure that the light of justice reaches even the last person standing at the margins of society. Very often, we take pride in the number of merit cases we help resolve, but what truly matters is what it means to those who receive free legal aid," the CJI said.</p><p>Remembering an incident during his visit to a relief camp in the state of Manipur to distribute aid, the CJI said, an young boy came up and said, “Bane raho, bhaiya.” </p><p>He said, the moment was a reminder that the strength of the legal services movement does not lie in statistics or annual reports. It lies in the quiet gratitude and renewed faith of citizens who were once invisible.</p><p>Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also delivered his speech on the occasion. CJI designate Justice Surya Kant delivered welcome address and Justice Vikram Nath extended the vote of thanks.</p>