Woman, two children swept away in swollen stream in Karnataka

The woman has been identified as Sunanda (45), son Sumit (10) and daughter Aishwarya (16)

PTI
PTI, Bidar ,
  • Apr 30 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman and her two children including a daughter, were swept away in a stream which was in spate due to torrential rain here on Sunday, police said.

The trio was returning from the farm and were crossing the swollen stream when the incident occurred in Hedagapur village in Aurad Taluk of the district, police added.

Also Read: Four teenagers drown while taking bath in pond in UP's Kanpur

The woman has been identified as Sunanda (45), son Sumit (10) and daughter Aishwarya (16).

After learning about the incident, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and have started the search operation.

Karnataka
Bidar
Drowning

