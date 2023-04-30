Woman, two children swept away in swollen stream in Karnataka

A woman and her two children including a daughter, were swept away in a stream which was in spate due to torrential rain here on Sunday, police said.

The trio was returning from the farm and were crossing the swollen stream when the incident occurred in Hedagapur village in Aurad Taluk of the district, police added.

The woman has been identified as Sunanda (45), son Sumit (10) and daughter Aishwarya (16).

After learning about the incident, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and have started the search operation.