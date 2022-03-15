Won't let anti-YSRCP vote split: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan announced that he would not let the anti-incumbency vote split in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

The TDP had formed the government in 2014, in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and JSP. While BJP got four MLAs, JSP did not contest. But the YSRCP rose to power in 2019 when the three parties went separate ways. JSP had won only in one constituency while Kalyan lost contesting from two assembly constituencies.

A hugely popular actor in Telugu films, Kalyan is a major crowdpuller with a humongous fanbase among the youth. But Kalyan's own charisma, analysts say, fell short of making an electoral impact.

Kalyan, who later re-allied with the BJP, is now saying that he is open to alliances to defeat Jagan.

Speaking at the party's ninth foundation day at Ippatam in Guntur district on Monday, he stressed “the need for a political alliance for the sake of the state.” “I am waiting for the road map the BJP leaders said would provide me. We are ready to oust the YSRCP government (in the next elections),” he said, addressing the public gathering.

The JSP chief targeted the Jagan administration and ministers accusing them of becoming corrupt and arrogant with power. “We will break their horns. We will form a 'praja-prabhutvam' (people's government).”

“I am stating this with full confidence. My party and I would take the responsibility of Andhra Pradesh,” he said, terming his fight as one for the "well being of a generation."

