Youth held for murdering sister and attempting to kill parents by poisoning

A youth was arrested at Kasargod in Kerala, on Thursday, on charges of murdering his sister and attempting to murder parents.

According to police, a probe into the death of 16-year-old Ann Mary of Balal, about 25 kilometres from Kasargod, found that her brother Albin, 22, poisoned her. The accused also tried to poison their parents Benny and Bessy. Benny's condition was reported to be serious.

Prima facie the intention of the crime was to remove obstacles for a liberal lifestyle and acquire family wealth. He was suspected to a substance addict and womaniser said police sources.

Ann Mary and other members of the family were hospitalised earlier this month after they complained of vomiting and other discomforts after consuming homemade ice cream. Ann Mary's condition later worsened as she got jaundice infection also and she died by August 5.

A couple of days later Benny, Bessy and Albin also developed discomforts. Doctors who noticed poison content in their samples alerted the police and the further police investigation unravelled the crime. Albin mixed rat poison in the ice cream. He consumed only in low quantity to avoid suspicions. Bessy consumed the ice cream only two days after it was made. Hence, she was not much affected.

The police took the accused to their house and collected evidence.