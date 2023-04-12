Youth killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala

Youth killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala

The jumbo might have trampled the man to death

PTI
PTI, Kerala,
  • Apr 12 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 21-year-old youth died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Cherupuzha of Kannur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ebin Sebastian, a native of nearby Vazhakundam, was found lying in a farm with injuries on his chest and head, they said.

Read more | Karnataka: 42 persons died due to elephant attack in 10 years

The jumbo might have trampled the man to death.

Though the victim was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to the medical college, doctors there declared him brought dead, police said.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.

India News
Kerala
kannur
Human-animal conflict

