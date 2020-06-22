YSRC MLA tests positive for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.

His personal security officer also was infected with the virus, sources here said.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 22

Recently, the MLA returned from a trip to the US and remained in self-isolation for a few days. Later, during tests he was confirmed positive for Covid- 19, sources added. His gunman also simultaneously tested positive.

Last week, the MLAattended the Budget session of the Legislature in Amaravati.