YSRC MLA tests positive for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MLA tests positive for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 22 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.

His personal security officer also was infected with the virus, sources here said.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 22

Recently, the MLA returned from a trip to the US and remained in self-isolation for a few days. Later, during tests he was confirmed positive for Covid- 19, sources added. His gunman also simultaneously tested positive.

Last week, the MLAattended the Budget session of the Legislature in Amaravati.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YSR Congress
Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
YSRCP

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 