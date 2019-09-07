YSRCP 100-day rule: TDP publishes list of mistakes

While the ruling YSR Congress party is celebrating the first 100 days of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s governance as path-breaking, the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party released a four-page brochure enlisting 125 mistakes or wrongdoings of the chief minister since the day he has taken over the reins of the state. Calling Jagan 'Muhammad bin Tughluq', the TDP says that Jagan will be known for misrule in the shortest possible time.

In a joint press conference here on Saturday, senior TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Kala Venkatrao said that the YS Jagan government’s main motive seems to be vengeance against TDP cadre. “This is the first charge sheet we are releasing. There will be more,” Yanamala said.

Yanamala, the former finance minister of the state, said that many industries are in exodus mode from the state and no one is willing to come to AP following the ill-treatment meted out to certain industries.

He said that the financial status of the state is in doldrums while that of Telangana is becoming robust because of the decisions taken by Jagan in favour of Hyderabad. “The first shock is the demolition of Praja Vedika, the next is the reverse tendering process of Polavaram,” he said.

“In a hundred days, the Jagan government cancelled several welfare schemes initiated by the TDP government like the Anna canteens that served food for Rs 5 per meal. Tenders were scrapped, hoping for commissions. Jagan gave hundreds of promises during elections, but now truncated them to only six,” TDP AP chief Kala Venkatrao said.

Amaravati Gazette notification

Countering these allegations, state Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that financial downtrend has begun during Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s rule. “No one believed Naidu’s call because everything in Amaravati was temporary. Naidu didn’t even care about releasing a Gazette notification that Amaravati is the capital of AP,” Botsa said.

Addressing media on the occasion of 100 days of rule by Jagan, he said that Naidu and his party are unable to digest the fact that the 100 days of Jagan’s rule has given the state stable government and unmatched law and order situation.