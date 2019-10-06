YSRCP MLA gets bail in Lady officer's assault case

A ruling party legislator who has allegedly subjected a lady officer and her family to harassment has been arrested during the wee hours of Sunday. The Nellore Rural police took local law maker Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy into custody for attacking Ms Sarala, a Block Development officer in an inebriated condition. The legislator not only attacked the officer’s ailing mother and got water and electricity disconnected to the officer’s residence.



However the arrest took place after the officer staged a dharna in front of the local police station demanding action on the law maker. The action came after the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reportedly intervened and advised the police to go ahead and initiate action on the culprits irrespective of their party affiliation.



The police then arrested the MLA at 5am and produced before the district magistrate after the customary medical checkup. But interestingly the MLA got bail within five hours of his arrest.



“If the MLA has any compliant against me he should have talked to higher authorities. Instead he called me and threatened me with dire consequences. He came to my home when my mother was alone and attacked her,” Sarala told reporters. She named the MLA and his aide Srikanth Reddy in her compliant.



The MLA who earned notoriety by threatening former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the state assembly had a history of violent behavior. He even abused a local reporter over phone for writing articles against him. The abusive audio become viral. However no action was taken against the law maker.



“I have asked the MPDO to help speed up permission for a project. I think she was instigated by my political opponents to file a false case against me. How can I physically uproot current connections and tap connections?” Kotamreddy said after coming out on bail.