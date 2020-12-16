Zero votes for LDF candidate under scanner in gold smuggling case

A CPM rebel candidate facing allegations of links with gold smuggling racket won the local body elections, while CPM's official candidate got zero votes.

Karat Faisal, a sitting LDF-backed independent ward member of Koduvally municipality in the suburbs of Kozhikode, was not backed by CPM this time as he was quizzed by the Customs in connection with gold smuggling case. Instead of him, Abdul Rasheed of Indian National League was fielded by the Lef-front.

Allegations spurred that Abdul Rasheed was just a namesake candidate. Meanwhile, Karat won the polls and Indian Union Muslim League candidate emerged second, securing seven votes.