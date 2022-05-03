Speak Out: May 3, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 03 2022, 05:22 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 05:22 ist

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his late father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had supported Narendra Modi when there was a demand for removing the latter as Gujarat chief minister in the wake of 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Maharashtra
India News
Uddhav Thackeray
Speak Out
BJP

