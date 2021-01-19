SpiceJet transports 4.1 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccine from Pune to 5 cities

SpiceJet transfers Covid vaccines from Pune to 5 cities

  Jan 19 2021
SpiceJet said on Tuesday it transported 122 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine, weighing total 4.1 tonnes, from Pune to five cities across India.

This was the second round of Covid-19 vaccine transportation flights operated by SpiceJet, said the airline's spokesperson in a statement.

The first round took place on January 12 and 13. 

"On January 19, 2021, SpiceJet shipped 122 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine weighing 4.1 tonnes from Pune to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Leh," the spokesperson mentioned.

SpiceJet carried 38 boxes of vaccine to Patna, 35 boxes to Vijayawada, 30 to Hyderabad, 28 to Bhubaneswar and one box to Leh from Pune via Delhi which will reach the capital of Ladakh on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

India started a movement of coronavirus vaccine on January 12 and the vaccination drive commenced on January 16.

On January 12, SpiceJet shipped 364 boxes weighing 11 tonnes of nearly four million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Pune and on January 13 carried 111 boxes weighing 3.5 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccine from Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad to a host of cities across India. 

