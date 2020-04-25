Spike in coronavirus cases in Mumbai raises concern

The steep northward jump of 2,500-plus Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai in a span of 10 days is a major cause of concern in India's financial capital.

Some of the concern areas in Mumbai are Dharavi, Worli, Mahalaxmi, Govandi, Shivajinagar, Byculla.

If one looks at the data compiled by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), in the last 10 days from 15-24 April, the positive cases have increased by 2,551 while 64 deaths have been reported.

In the six weeks, since the first case was reported in the state, Mumbai has reported 4,447 cases and 178 deaths.

In the same period, Maharashtra has reported 6,817 cases and 301 deaths.

"We are working in areas like Dharavi to effectively contain Covid-19," public health minister Rajesh Tope said, adding that in some cases home quarantine may not be the best option.

"We are looking at institutional quarantine for family members and close contacts of positive patients and for this we are opening school buildings and community halls, there are hotel rooms also," he added.

According to Mumbai's municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, more than 55,000 tests have been conducted in Mumbai alone.

The Centre now has permitted pool tests and plasma therapy in Mumbai. "Pool test would enable the medical authorities to scan people," sources said.

Over the past month, more than 4 lakh people have been screened across the containment zones.

"Mumbai is one of the most thickly populated places in India and the world. That makes the chances of spread wider," says Dr. Suhas Pingle, chairman, action committee, Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State.

Doctors in Mumbai and MCGM authorities said that most of the patients are asymptomatic and in the low-risk categories.