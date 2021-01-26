'Sputnik V to be approved by 25 countries within weeks'

Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by 25 countries within weeks: Russia's RDIF

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 26 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 14:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would be approved for domestic use by 25 countries within the next few weeks.

"Our Sputnik V vaccine is now registered in 14 countries. We'll have more than 25 registrations within the next couple of weeks," Dmitriev told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sputnik V
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Russia

What's Brewing

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 