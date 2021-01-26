Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by 25 countries within weeks: Russia's RDIF

The head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Tuesday the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would be approved for domestic use by 25 countries within the next few weeks.
"Our Sputnik V vaccine is now registered in 14 countries. We'll have more than 25 registrations within the next couple of weeks," Dmitriev told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
