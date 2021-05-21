Squadron Leader killed as IAF MiG-21 aircraft crashes

Squadron Leader killed as IAF MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2021, 09:02 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 09:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late Thursday night resulting in the death of Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

"Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the statement of the IAF added.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, news agency ANI reported, quoting officials.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Air Force

Related videos

What's Brewing

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

Why are tech companies pretending to be governments?

Why are tech companies pretending to be governments?

DH Toon | Russia offers vaccine tourism, India 'moksha'

DH Toon | Russia offers vaccine tourism, India 'moksha'

Explained | What’s a wave in a pandemic?

Explained | What’s a wave in a pandemic?

US aid to Gaza could hinge on Hamas's rocket arsenal

US aid to Gaza could hinge on Hamas's rocket arsenal

The Lead | Read(s) of the week — Book on Covid vaccine

The Lead | Read(s) of the week — Book on Covid vaccine

 