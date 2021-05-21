Squadron Leader killed as IAF MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late Thursday night resulting in the death of Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

"Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the statement of the IAF added.

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened, news agency ANI reported, quoting officials.