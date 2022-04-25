Stalin calls all parties to support Bill to enable TN to appoint Vice Chancellors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday requested lawmakers of all parties in the Assembly to support a Bill that empowers the state government to appoint Vice Chancellors of the universities under it.

Stalin said in Gujarat, out of the three persons recommended by a screening committee, one is appointed as Vice Chancellor of a university.

Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, a screening committee recommends three persons, one is appointed by the Chancellor in consultation with the state government.

Stalin said the Bill was introduced to amend the laws enabling the state government to appoint the Vice Chancellors.

On January 6, the Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi told the Assembly that a law would be made to empower the state government to appoint the Vice Chancellors.

Stalin also said his government as well as the AIADMK government in 2017 has told the Central government to accept the recommendation of the Punchhi Commission that the power to appoint the Vice-Chancellors of Universities should not be given to the Governor.

The Centre appointed the Punchhi Commission in 2007.

Stalin said the Commission had said vesting the power to appoint Vice Chancellors with the Governor would result in the clash of functions and powers within the state government.

The Chief Minister said, in Gujarat, it is only the state government that appoints the Vice-Chancellors and hence the BJP members who had walked out should support the Bill.

According to Stalin, there are 13 universities under the Higher Education Department of the Tamil Nadu government.