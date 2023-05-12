Students' union, aspirants write to union education minister for reopening of JEE Advanced registration window

A day after IIT-Guwahati, the organising institute of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, decided to make it clear that they will not reopen the registration window for the examination, students’ groups and aspirants wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and knocked on the doors of National Testing Agency with the request to reopen the window, giving them more time to submit their applications, The Hindu reported.

“I am from a village and was facing difficulty in submitting the form. I tried on Saturday (May 6) and Sunday (May 7), but no one responded from IIT-Guwahati. We were given very limited time to complete the registration process from April 30 to May 7,” a student told the publication. The student also said that her mother had sold her jewellery to help him get into a coaching institute.

The last date of registration was May 7.

On Thursday, the publication had reported that due to an increase of 20 per cent to 30 per cent in the number of registrations for the exam, the institute was not planning to reopen registrations.

A delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) approached the NTA and submitted a memorandum stating this demand while the Students Federation of India (SFI) wrote to the Union education minister on the matter.

They are taking an exclusionary attitude and several students will not be able to sit for the JEE (Advanced). The last two days for the submission were Saturday and Sunday and the IIT-Guwahati did not respond to the queries on technical problems. We understand that about 40,000 applications were not processed, SFI general secretary told The Hindu.

Milind Marathe, former national president of the ABVP, said that in the past such extensions were given in view of the technical problems faced by the students.

Meanwhile, the organising committee of the examination remained unmoved by the demands.

Bishnupada Mandal, the organising chairman of the examinations, told the publication that this year the dates were already extended as compared to previous years and now there was no scope for reopening the portal.