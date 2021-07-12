Study suspects link between irrational use of steroids, post-Covid-19 complications

As many as 41 per cent of patients recovered from Covid-19 are still showing post-Covid-19 symptoms, according to a pan-India online sample survey conducted by the Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals.

While weakness, fatigue was the symptom reported the maximum, many patients also complained of newer symptoms like insomnia, gynaecological, neuropsychiatric issues among others.

“We were seeing many such Post-Covid-19 patients in our hospital but this survey gave us the true picture of the Post-Covid syndrome. If this is an indication to go by then we are looking at over one crore people in India who have recovered from Covid-19 but are still having certain symptoms,” said Dr Nageshwar Reddy, chairman, AIG Hospitals, revealing the findings on Monday.

The majority of the about 2,400 respondents were affected during the second wave of the pandemic in the country. 937 people i.e. 39 per cent required hospitalisation because of the coronavirus infection.

The study found that 74 per cent of the hospitalised patients had received steroids but only 34 per cent had required oxygen support.

“We believe there is some correlation between irrational use of steroids and Post Covid-19 complications because as per the guidelines steroids are supposed to be given to only those patients requiring oxygen support. Further research is required on this aspect,” Dr Reddy said.

48 per cent of the hospitalised and 37.6 per cent of the non-hospitalised patients reported post-Covid-19 symptoms, showing that the severity of the disease is related to a higher incidence of post-recovery illnesses.

53 per cent of patients received steroids and 36.41 per cent of those who did not have developed post Covid-19 symptoms.

AIG Hospitals has announced the launch of “India’s first dedicated Post Covid-19 Care Clinic,” comprising experts from internal medicine, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, nephrology, rheumatology, psychiatry, orthopaedics, among others to evaluate and provide comprehensive care for the patients.

