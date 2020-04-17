Sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Belgavi alarms neighbouring Goa

The sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in North Karnataka's Belgavi district has triggered alarm in Goa, with the Opposition urging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to evolve a new strategy to prevent any possible spread to Goa.

Wholesale markets in Belgavi district, which shares two road borders with Goa, are one of the major sources of vegetables, fruits and food grains for the consumers in the tiny state.

"With 17 new positive cases during the last 24 hours at Belgavi, it is a matter of great concern for Goa. Both boundaries have a distance of just 60 kms. Our daily vegetable supplies comes from Belgavi. Goa CM must work out a strategy to deal with new challenges," Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Friday.

Belgavi district administration officials have admitted to a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, which rose from 19 to 36 within a span of 24 hours on Thursday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, that in view of the sudden spurt of cases in Belgavi, screening at the state's borders had been beefed up.

"We have at least ten policemen stationed on each road border, with a 12-hour shift, along with a state administrative services officer. A health department official is also in place to take a thermal scan of every goods truck driver who enters Goa and sanitise them," the Chief Minister told reporters on Friday. Labourers who accompany goods vehicles are not allowed into the state.

Sawant also said, that the state government had also developed an app, which would help keep track of drivers of vehicles ferrying essential commodities and ensure that they exit the state from a pre-appointed road border and date.

According to unofficial estimates, more than 5000 commercial vehicles ferry vegetables, fruits, food grains and milk every day from Belgaum to Goa, which is deficit state as far as food and dairy production is concerned.