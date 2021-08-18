Supreme Court allows women to take NDA exam

Supreme Court allows women to take NDA exam, slams Army for gender discrimination

The apex court said that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 12:18 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Army to allow women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled for September 5. It also slammed the Army for "gender discrimination".

The apex court said that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court. 

More to follow...

