Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Modi’s boss? The paradox of Nitin Nabin’s appointment as BJP president

Modi’s boss? The paradox of Nitin Nabin’s appointment as BJP president

Nabin’s appointment as BJP president signals a generational shift but also a diminished presidency
Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 06:19 IST
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 06:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiOpinionnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us