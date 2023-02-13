Supreme Court dismisses plea against J&K delimitation

SC rejects plea against redrawing of J&K constituencies

  Feb 13 2023, 11:44 ist
  updated: Feb 13 2023, 11:52 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Union Government's decision to constitute the Delimitation Commission for redrawing the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

More to follow...

